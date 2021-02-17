(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NOVATEK Announces Consolidated IFRS Results
for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
Moscow, 17 February 2021. PAO NOVATEK today released its audited consolidated financial
statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).
IFRS Financial Highlights
(in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)
FY 2020 FY 2019
Oil and gas sales 699,750 852,232
Other revenues 12,062 10,571
Total revenues 711,812 862,803
Operating expenses (552,062) (640,463)
Net gain on disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures 69 682,733
Other operating income (loss) (46,807) (35,484)
Normalized profit from operations* 160,766 221,398
Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries* 201,947 253,552
Normalized EBITDA including share in
392,008 461,157
EBITDA of joint ventures*
Finance income (expense) 160,565 (15,712)
Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures, net of income tax (143,981) 149,238
Profit before income tax 129,596 1,003,115
Profit attributable to
67,832 865,477
shareholders of PAO NOVATEK
Normalized profit attributable to
shareholders of PAO NOVATEK*, 169,020 245,002
excluding the effect of foreign exchange gains (losses)
Normalized basic and diluted earnings per share*,
excluding the effect of foreign exchange gains (losses) 56.26 81.35
(in Russian roubles)
Cash used for capital expenditures 204,577 162,502
*
Excluding the effects from disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures (recognition of a net gain on
disposal and subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent consideration).
COVID-19 and Macro-Economic Environment
The spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 and the mandated shutdowns by many governments
have caused financial and economic stress to the global markets. This negative economic impact
lowered demand for crude oil, natural gas and oil products, which combined with the increase in
the supply of crude oil due to the cancellation of the OPEC+ production agreement in the first
quarter 2020, resulted in a decline in global hydrocarbon commodity prices.
Global economic activity began a gradual recovery during the second quarter following the partial
removals of restrictions aimed at preventing the epidemic virus spread, as well as a partial recovery
in benchmark crude oil prices following the new OPEC+ production agreement reached and the
compliance to the target cuts. This economic and commodity price recovery continued throughout
the second half of 2020 and was notable on our sequential quarter-on-quarter financial results.
Nevertheless, crude oil benchmark prices are still lower than their pre-crisis levels. In addition, the
ongoing volatility in hydrocarbon commodity benchmark prices significantly influences the
dynamics of the Russian rouble relative to foreign currencies. As a result, in each quarter 2020, we
recognized substantial foreign exchange effects on foreign currency denominated loans by the
Group’s subsidiaries and joint ventures.
These exogenous events are outside of the Group’s management control, and their scale and
duration are difficult to assess. Despite the economic instability on the global markets, the Group
achieved strong operating results and implemented its main investment projects in accordance with
the Group’s approved corporate strategy. The Group’s management continues to assess the current
situation and present macro-economic environment and takes appropriate actions if deemed
necessary.
Revenues and EBITDA
In 2020, our total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in the EBITDA of joint
ventures, amounted to RR 711.8 billion and RR 392.0 billion, respectively, representing decreases
of 17.5% and 15.0%, as compared to 2019.
The decreases in total revenues and Normalized EBITDA were largely due to a decline in global
commodity prices for hydrocarbons. Our revenues also decreased due to a decrease in LNG sales
volumes on international markets resulted from an increase in the share of our joint venture
OAO Yamal LNG direct sales under long-term contracts.
Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK
Our profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK amounted to RR 67.8 billion
(RR 22.58 per share) as compared to RR 865.5 billion in 2019.
The Group’s financial results in 2020 were significantly impacted by the unfavorable
macroeconomic conditions noted above, which resulted in a decrease in our hydrocarbons sales
prices and a recognition of substantial foreign exchange effects. Moreover, in both years, we
recorded effects from the disposal of interests in the Arctic LNG 2 project by recognizing a gain of
RR 675.0 billion from the disposal of a 40% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project in
2019, and recognizing in 2019 and 2020 losses in the amount of RR 34.5 billion and
RR 47.8 billion, respectively, related to the subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent
consideration on these sales. In 2019, we also recognized a gain from the reorganization of our joint
venture AO Arcticgas in the amount of RR 7.8 billion.
Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as
foreign exchange differences, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK
amounted to RR 169.0 billion (RR 56.26 per share), representing a decrease of 31.0% as compared
to 2019.
Cash used for capital expenditures
Our cash used for capital expenditures aggregated RR 204.6 billion as compared to
RR 162.5 billion in 2019. A significant portion of our capital expenditures was attributable to the
ongoing development of our LNG projects (the Arctic LNG 2 project prior to March 2019, the LNG
construction center located in the Murmansk region and the Obskiy LNG project). In addition, we
invested capital in the development and launch of the fields within the North-Russkiy cluster (the
North-Russkoye, the East-Tazovskoye and the Dorogovskoye fields), the development of our
producing fields (the Beregovoye, the Yurkharovskoye, the West-Yurkharovskoye and others), the
development of crude oil deposits of the East-Tarkosalinskoye and Yarudeyskoye fields, and capital
spent on exploratory drilling.
Hydrocarbon Production
FY 2020 FY 2019
Total hydrocarbon production (million boe) 608.2 589.9
Total production (million boe per day) 1.66 1.62
Natural gas production including proportionate share in
77,367 74,700
the production of joint ventures (mmcm)
Natural gas production by subsidiaries 40,647 39,389
Group’s proportionate share
36,720 35,311
in the natural gas production of joint ventures
Liquids production including proportionate share in
12,237 12,148
the production of joint ventures (mt)
Liquids production by subsidiaries 6,433 6,480
Group’s proportionate share
in the liquids production of joint ventures 5,804 5,668
Our total natural gas production including our proportionate share in the production of joint
ventures increased by 3.6% as compared to 2019. The main factors positively impacting our
production growth were the launch of fields within the North-Russkiy cluster at the end of 2019 and
in the third quarter 2020 (the Cenomanian and Valanginian horizons of the North-Russkoye field,
the East-Tazovskoye and Dorogovskoye fields), as well as an increase in hydrocarbon production
from the Achimov horizons at Arcticgas’s Urengoyskoye field due to the expansion of the gas
condensate treatment facility in January 2020.
Our total liquids production including our proportionate share in the production of joint ventures
increased by 0.7% compared to 2019 mainly due to an increase in the production at Arcticgas and
the commencement of gas condensate extraction at the North-Russkiy cluster (see above), which
completely offsets declines in production at mature fields of our subsidiaries and joint ventures,
and allows to maintain full capacity utilization at our processing facilities in the long term.
Hydrocarbon Sales Volumes
FY 2020 FY 2019
Natural gas (mmcm) 75,620 78,452
including:
Sales in the Russian Federation 66,692 65,653
Sales on international markets 8,928 12,799
Liquids (mt) 16,387 16,355
including:
Stable gas condensate refined products 6,773 6,981
Crude oil 4,468 4,834
Liquefied petroleum gas 2,959 2,777
Stable gas condensate 2,169 1,739
Other oil products 18 24
Our natural gas sales volumes totaled 75.6 billion cubic meters (bcm), representing a decrease of
3.6% as compared to 2019. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in LNG sales volumes
purchased from our joint venture OAO Yamal LNG, as a result of an increase in the share of Yamal
LNG’s direct LNG sales under long-term contracts and the corresponding decrease in LNG spot
sales to shareholders, including the Group. Our natural gas volumes sold on the domestic market
increased due to the launch of additional production facilities.
As at 31 December 2020, we recorded 0.8 bcm of natural gas in inventory balances compared to
1.2 bcm at 31 December 2019. Natural gas inventory balances fluctuate period on period and
depend on the Group’s demand for natural gas withdrawals for the sale in subsequent periods.
Our liquid hydrocarbons sales volumes totaled 16.4 million tons, representing a marginal increase
of 0.2% as compared to 2019. As at 31 December 2020 and 2019, our cumulative liquid
hydrocarbons inventory balances, recognized as inventory in transit or in storage, did not change
and amounted to 801 thousand tons (mt).
Selected Items of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in millions of Russian roubles)
31 December 2020 31 December 2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets 1,696,244 1,516,371
Property, plant and equipment 729,407 556,798
Investments in joint ventures 450,632 585,340
Long-term loans and receivables 391,053 231,898
Current assets 362,934 496,496
Total assets 2,059,178 2,012,867
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Non-current liabilities 260,755 228,678
Long-term debt 168,988 139,852
Current liabilities 159,996 117,113
Total liabilities 420,751 345,791
Equity attributable to
PAO NOVATEK shareholders 1,619,964 1,647,509
Non-controlling interest 18,463 19,567
Total equity 1,638,427 1,667,076
Total liabilities and equity 2,059,178 2,012,867
The full set of audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the year ended 31 December
2020, the notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and
Results of Operations are available on the Company’s web site (www.novatek.ru).
PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered
the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the
Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and
liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are
concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest
natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production
and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company
established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on
Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol
«NVTK».
