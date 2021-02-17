(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOVATEK Announces Consolidated IFRS Results

for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Moscow, 17 February 2021. PAO NOVATEK today released its audited consolidated financial

statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with International

Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

IFRS Financial Highlights

(in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)

FY 2020 FY 2019

Oil and gas sales 699,750 852,232

Other revenues 12,062 10,571

Total revenues 711,812 862,803

Operating expenses (552,062) (640,463)

Net gain on disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures 69 682,733

Other operating income (loss) (46,807) (35,484)

Normalized profit from operations* 160,766 221,398

Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries* 201,947 253,552

Normalized EBITDA including share in

392,008 461,157

EBITDA of joint ventures*

Finance income (expense) 160,565 (15,712)

Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures, net of income tax (143,981) 149,238

Profit before income tax 129,596 1,003,115

Profit attributable to

67,832 865,477

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK

Normalized profit attributable to

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK*, 169,020 245,002

excluding the effect of foreign exchange gains (losses)

Normalized basic and diluted earnings per share*,

excluding the effect of foreign exchange gains (losses) 56.26 81.35

(in Russian roubles)

Cash used for capital expenditures 204,577 162,502

*

Excluding the effects from disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures (recognition of a net gain on

disposal and subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent consideration).

COVID-19 and Macro-Economic Environment

The spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 and the mandated shutdowns by many governments

have caused financial and economic stress to the global markets. This negative economic impact

lowered demand for crude oil, natural gas and oil products, which combined with the increase in

the supply of crude oil due to the cancellation of the OPEC+ production agreement in the first

quarter 2020, resulted in a decline in global hydrocarbon commodity prices.

Global economic activity began a gradual recovery during the second quarter following the partial

removals of restrictions aimed at preventing the epidemic virus spread, as well as a partial recovery

in benchmark crude oil prices following the new OPEC+ production agreement reached and the

compliance to the target cuts. This economic and commodity price recovery continued throughout

the second half of 2020 and was notable on our sequential quarter-on-quarter financial results.

Nevertheless, crude oil benchmark prices are still lower than their pre-crisis levels. In addition, the

ongoing volatility in hydrocarbon commodity benchmark prices significantly influences the

dynamics of the Russian rouble relative to foreign currencies. As a result, in each quarter 2020, we

recognized substantial foreign exchange effects on foreign currency denominated loans by the

Group’s subsidiaries and joint ventures.

These exogenous events are outside of the Group’s management control, and their scale and

duration are difficult to assess. Despite the economic instability on the global markets, the Group

achieved strong operating results and implemented its main investment projects in accordance with

the Group’s approved corporate strategy. The Group’s management continues to assess the current

situation and present macro-economic environment and takes appropriate actions if deemed

necessary.

Revenues and EBITDA

In 2020, our total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in the EBITDA of joint

ventures, amounted to RR 711.8 billion and RR 392.0 billion, respectively, representing decreases

of 17.5% and 15.0%, as compared to 2019.

The decreases in total revenues and Normalized EBITDA were largely due to a decline in global

commodity prices for hydrocarbons. Our revenues also decreased due to a decrease in LNG sales

volumes on international markets resulted from an increase in the share of our joint venture

OAO Yamal LNG direct sales under long-term contracts.

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK

Our profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK amounted to RR 67.8 billion

(RR 22.58 per share) as compared to RR 865.5 billion in 2019.

The Group’s financial results in 2020 were significantly impacted by the unfavorable

macroeconomic conditions noted above, which resulted in a decrease in our hydrocarbons sales

prices and a recognition of substantial foreign exchange effects. Moreover, in both years, we

recorded effects from the disposal of interests in the Arctic LNG 2 project by recognizing a gain of

RR 675.0 billion from the disposal of a 40% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project in

2019, and recognizing in 2019 and 2020 losses in the amount of RR 34.5 billion and

RR 47.8 billion, respectively, related to the subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent

consideration on these sales. In 2019, we also recognized a gain from the reorganization of our joint

venture AO Arcticgas in the amount of RR 7.8 billion.

Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as

foreign exchange differences, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK

amounted to RR 169.0 billion (RR 56.26 per share), representing a decrease of 31.0% as compared

to 2019.

Cash used for capital expenditures

Our cash used for capital expenditures aggregated RR 204.6 billion as compared to

RR 162.5 billion in 2019. A significant portion of our capital expenditures was attributable to the

ongoing development of our LNG projects (the Arctic LNG 2 project prior to March 2019, the LNG

construction center located in the Murmansk region and the Obskiy LNG project). In addition, we

invested capital in the development and launch of the fields within the North-Russkiy cluster (the

North-Russkoye, the East-Tazovskoye and the Dorogovskoye fields), the development of our

producing fields (the Beregovoye, the Yurkharovskoye, the West-Yurkharovskoye and others), the

development of crude oil deposits of the East-Tarkosalinskoye and Yarudeyskoye fields, and capital

spent on exploratory drilling.

Hydrocarbon Production

FY 2020 FY 2019

Total hydrocarbon production (million boe) 608.2 589.9

Total production (million boe per day) 1.66 1.62

Natural gas production including proportionate share in

77,367 74,700

the production of joint ventures (mmcm)

Natural gas production by subsidiaries 40,647 39,389

Group’s proportionate share

36,720 35,311

in the natural gas production of joint ventures

Liquids production including proportionate share in

12,237 12,148

the production of joint ventures (mt)

Liquids production by subsidiaries 6,433 6,480

Group’s proportionate share

in the liquids production of joint ventures 5,804 5,668

Our total natural gas production including our proportionate share in the production of joint

ventures increased by 3.6% as compared to 2019. The main factors positively impacting our

production growth were the launch of fields within the North-Russkiy cluster at the end of 2019 and

in the third quarter 2020 (the Cenomanian and Valanginian horizons of the North-Russkoye field,

the East-Tazovskoye and Dorogovskoye fields), as well as an increase in hydrocarbon production

from the Achimov horizons at Arcticgas’s Urengoyskoye field due to the expansion of the gas

condensate treatment facility in January 2020.

Our total liquids production including our proportionate share in the production of joint ventures

increased by 0.7% compared to 2019 mainly due to an increase in the production at Arcticgas and

the commencement of gas condensate extraction at the North-Russkiy cluster (see above), which

completely offsets declines in production at mature fields of our subsidiaries and joint ventures,

and allows to maintain full capacity utilization at our processing facilities in the long term.

Hydrocarbon Sales Volumes

FY 2020 FY 2019

Natural gas (mmcm) 75,620 78,452

including:

Sales in the Russian Federation 66,692 65,653

Sales on international markets 8,928 12,799

Liquids (mt) 16,387 16,355

including:

Stable gas condensate refined products 6,773 6,981

Crude oil 4,468 4,834

Liquefied petroleum gas 2,959 2,777

Stable gas condensate 2,169 1,739

Other oil products 18 24

Our natural gas sales volumes totaled 75.6 billion cubic meters (bcm), representing a decrease of

3.6% as compared to 2019. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in LNG sales volumes

purchased from our joint venture OAO Yamal LNG, as a result of an increase in the share of Yamal

LNG’s direct LNG sales under long-term contracts and the corresponding decrease in LNG spot

sales to shareholders, including the Group. Our natural gas volumes sold on the domestic market

increased due to the launch of additional production facilities.

As at 31 December 2020, we recorded 0.8 bcm of natural gas in inventory balances compared to

1.2 bcm at 31 December 2019. Natural gas inventory balances fluctuate period on period and

depend on the Group’s demand for natural gas withdrawals for the sale in subsequent periods.

Our liquid hydrocarbons sales volumes totaled 16.4 million tons, representing a marginal increase

of 0.2% as compared to 2019. As at 31 December 2020 and 2019, our cumulative liquid

hydrocarbons inventory balances, recognized as inventory in transit or in storage, did not change

and amounted to 801 thousand tons (mt).

Selected Items of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in millions of Russian roubles)

31 December 2020 31 December 2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets 1,696,244 1,516,371

Property, plant and equipment 729,407 556,798

Investments in joint ventures 450,632 585,340

Long-term loans and receivables 391,053 231,898

Current assets 362,934 496,496

Total assets 2,059,178 2,012,867

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Non-current liabilities 260,755 228,678

Long-term debt 168,988 139,852

Current liabilities 159,996 117,113

Total liabilities 420,751 345,791

Equity attributable to

PAO NOVATEK shareholders 1,619,964 1,647,509

Non-controlling interest 18,463 19,567

Total equity 1,638,427 1,667,076

Total liabilities and equity 2,059,178 2,012,867

The full set of audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the year ended 31 December

2020, the notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and

Results of Operations are available on the Company’s web site (www.novatek.ru).

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered

the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the

Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and

liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are

concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest

natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production

and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company

established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol

«NVTK».

