NOVATEK and

Sign

MOU on

Decarbonization

and LNG

Moscow

December

PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”)

RWE Supply & Trading GmbH

signed

Memorandum

of Understanding (“MOU”)

to mutually

cooperat

the field of

LNG supply and decarboni

ation

he MOU

envisages

the s

upply

by NOVATEK to RWE

carbon

mmonia and

ydrogen

to be produced at the Company’s

planned

project

Obskiy GCC

Chemical

Complex

delivered to

German

and European

market

arties

also

inten

to deepen their cooperation in

supply of LNG

(including carbon

neutral

LNG)

by NOVATEK to RWE

by expansion of existing spot supplies as well as possible long

term supplies of LNG to be produced by the Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK’

s projects

We are very well positioned to benefit from the transition of global economies to low carbon

energy sources

,”

said Lev Feodosyev, NOVATEK’s First Deputy Chairman of the

Management Board.

Natural gas including LNG is already replacing other t

ypes of fuels with

higher carbon footprint, and we are working on decreasing the already low carbon footprint of

LNG produced by our projects in the Russian Arctic. Now we are

undertaking the pre

FEED

study for the blue ammonia and

hydrogen

plant with CCS

facilities nearby our LNG cluster in

Yamal for the delivery

final customers of low

carbon products

in Europe and Asia

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017,

entere

d the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in

1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of

natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiar

ies and

joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal

Nenets Autonomous Region,

which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of

Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’

s gas production.

NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian

Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the

London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

