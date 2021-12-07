(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NOVATEK and
Sign
MOU on
Decarbonization
and LNG
Moscow
December
PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”)
RWE Supply & Trading GmbH
signed
Memorandum
of Understanding (“MOU”)
to mutually
cooperat
the field of
LNG supply and decarboni
ation
he MOU
envisages
the s
upply
by NOVATEK to RWE
carbon
mmonia and
ydrogen
to be produced at the Company’s
planned
project
Obskiy GCC
Chemical
Complex
delivered to
German
and European
market
arties
also
inten
to deepen their cooperation in
supply of LNG
(including carbon
neutral
LNG)
by NOVATEK to RWE
by expansion of existing spot supplies as well as possible long
term supplies of LNG to be produced by the Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK’
s projects
We are very well positioned to benefit from the transition of global economies to low carbon
energy sources
,”
said Lev Feodosyev, NOVATEK’s First Deputy Chairman of the
Management Board.
Natural gas including LNG is already replacing other t
ypes of fuels with
higher carbon footprint, and we are working on decreasing the already low carbon footprint of
LNG produced by our projects in the Russian Arctic. Now we are
undertaking the pre
FEED
study for the blue ammonia and
hydrogen
plant with CCS
facilities nearby our LNG cluster in
Yamal for the delivery
final customers of low
carbon products
in Europe and Asia
further
