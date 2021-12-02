(AGENPARL) – gio 02 dicembre 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
and Power
Moscow, 2 December 2021.
During the official visit
of the President of
the Socialist Republic of
Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, PAO NOVATEK (
NOVATEK
and/or the
Company
) and
in Vietnam
(the “Agreement”)
. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and NOVATEK
Chairman of the
Management Board Leonid Mikhelson held a
meetin
to discuss the
supply of LNG from the
Company’
s projects to the
Vietnamese
market.
Parties to the Agreement intend to cooperate
LNG infrastructure projects with the view to
greement
represents
important
step in
the development of the Company’
s cooperation with Vietnamese corporations,
which
Russia and Vietnam
share
standing friendship, and we will continue develop
cooperation between our countries
noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK
s Chairman of the
Management Board.
Vietnam’s electricity consumption has been growing at an average annual
rate of 10% over the
past 10 years,
and NOVATEK is ready to meet
this growing market’s
needs.
We intend to become a reliable partner for Vietnam in realizing its
announced
goals of phasing
fired power
generation
and facilitat
the country’s transition to clean energy of natural
gas. This is in line with our strategy to expand our presence in the Asia
Pacific gas markets
PAO NOVATEK is
the largest independent natural gas producer in
Russia. In
2017, the
Company entered the global LNG market by
successfully launching the Yamal LNG project.
Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing an
marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s
subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal
Nenets
Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and acc
ounts for
approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s
gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint
stock company established under the laws of the
Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on M
oscow Exchange (MOEX)
and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.