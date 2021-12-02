(AGENPARL) – gio 02 dicembre 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

and Power

Moscow, 2 December 2021.

During the official visit

of the President of

the Socialist Republic of

Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, PAO NOVATEK (

NOVATEK

and/or the

Company

) and

in Vietnam

(the “Agreement”)

. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and NOVATEK

Chairman of the

Management Board Leonid Mikhelson held a

meetin

to discuss the

supply of LNG from the

Company’

s projects to the

Vietnamese

market.

Parties to the Agreement intend to cooperate

LNG infrastructure projects with the view to

greement

represents

important

step in

the development of the Company’

s cooperation with Vietnamese corporations,

which

Russia and Vietnam

share

standing friendship, and we will continue develop

cooperation between our countries

noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK

s Chairman of the

Management Board.

Vietnam’s electricity consumption has been growing at an average annual

rate of 10% over the

past 10 years,

and NOVATEK is ready to meet

this growing market’s

needs.

We intend to become a reliable partner for Vietnam in realizing its

announced

goals of phasing

fired power

generation

and facilitat

the country’s transition to clean energy of natural

gas. This is in line with our strategy to expand our presence in the Asia

Pacific gas markets

