NOVA SCOTIA REPORTS TWO MORE DEATHS, TWENTY-SIX NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Today, April 19, Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to nine. The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I want to assure everyone, but particularly those who live and work at Northwood, that the health-care system has mobilized to help you through this.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty-six new cases were identified Saturday, April 18.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 856 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday, April 18 and is operating 24-hours.

As of April 18, there were eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 93 residents and 54 staff.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. That is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently expanded. If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

To date, Nova Scotia has 21,120 negative test results, 675 positive COVID-19 test results and nine deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU. Two hundred individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data .

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Quick Facts: testing numbers are updated daily at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus

a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to May 3

Additional Resources: Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Government of Canada toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397 The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free). Kids Help Phone is available 24/7, by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free). For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll-free).

