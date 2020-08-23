(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), dom 23 agosto 2020

Nova Scotia Reports One More Death, Two New Case of COVID-19

As of today, Aug. 23, Nova Scotia has seven active cases of COVID-19. Two new cases were identified on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 65. A male over 80 has died in the Northern Zone. His case is related to a previous case of a traveller coming from outside the Atlantic bubble. He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The new positive cases are in the Northern Zone and are currently under investigation by Public Health. They are linked to previous positive cases.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and his loved ones,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still in our province and is still a risk. We all must continue to work together and follow the public health advice and protocols to protect each other and keep our citizens as safe as possible.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 425 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 22 and is operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has 71,018 negative test results, 1,080 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand and eight cases are now resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. Cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama.

“I am saddened by this loss, and also extend deepest sympathies to the family,” said Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, deputy chief medical officer of health. “Please be vigilant for the virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain physical distancing. If you travel and have gone outside the Atlantic bubble, self-isolate when you get home to Nova Scotia. Our actions protect ourselves and each other.”

If you have any one of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

When a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed, public health works to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with that person. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required. Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most indoor public places.

As of July 3, interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for permanent Atlantic Canadian residents, is permitted. All public health directives of each province must be followed. Under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act order, visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days. Other visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic province may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them safely reopen at https://novascotia.ca/reopening-nova-scotia .

Quick Facts: testing numbers are updated daily at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus

a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to Sept. 6

Additional Resources: Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Government of Canada information line 1-833-784-4397 (toll-free) The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll-free) Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll-free)

-30-

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200823001