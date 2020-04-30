NOVA SCOTIA REPORTS ONE MORE DEATH, TWENTY NEW CASES OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), gio 30 aprile 2020

Today, April 29, Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 28. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual. We will continue to work diligently with our partners to make sure we do everything we can to protect residents and staff at Northwood and all of our long-term care homes from this terrible disease,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 935 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty new cases were identified Tuesday, April 28.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 905 Nova Scotia tests on April 28 and is operating 24-hours.

As of April 28, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 227 residents and 97 staff.

If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

To date, Nova Scotia has 27,486 negative test results, 935 positive COVID-19 test results and 28 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Five-hundred and twenty-nine individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data .

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Quick Facts: testing numbers are updated daily at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus

a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to May 3

Additional Resources: Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Government of Canada toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397 The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free) Kids Help Phone is available 24/7, by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll-free)

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200429002