NOVA SCOTIA REPORTS FOURTH DEATH, TWENTY-SEVEN NEW CASES OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), sab 18 aprile 2020

Nova Scotia has recorded its fourth death related to COVID-19. Today, April 17, a female in her 80’s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“Its with great sadness that I have to tell you that another Nova Scotia family is now grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “As I offer them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we must all continue to work together to fight this terrible disease.”

As of today, April 17, Nova Scotia has 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty-seven new cases were identified Thursday, April 16.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 966 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, April 16 and is operating 24-hours.

As of April 16, there were eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 55 residents and 43 staff.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread. That is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently expanded. If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

To date, Nova Scotia has 19,506 negative test results, 606 positive COVID-19 test results and four deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU. One-hundred and seventy-seven individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data .

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Today’s update will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on https://novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast , @nsgov Facebook and YouTube channels.

Quick Facts: testing numbers are updated daily at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus

a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19

Additional Resources: Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Government of Canada toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397 The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free). Kids Help Phone is available 24/7, by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free).

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200417003