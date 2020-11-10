NOVA SCOTIA NON-PROFIT DEVELOPS WORKPLACE REINTEGRATION PROGRAM FOR VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

Landing Strong Co-operative Ltd. pilot program will ease transition into careers in manufacturing and mining sectors

November 10, 2020 · Windsor, Nova Scotia · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Helping veterans and first responders recover from operational stress injuries is an important step in helping them lead productive lives. Landing Strong Co-operative Ltd. (Landing Strong), a not-for-profit organization, is working to link skilled former military personnel and first responders with fulfilling careers in Atlantic Canada’s growing manufacturing and mining sectors.

Federal government supports Veteran vocational rehabilitation



Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings – Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced a non-repayable contribution of $722,000 over three years to Landing Strong to develop a workplace reintegration pilot program to transition skilled veterans and first responders into civilian careers in manufacturing and mining, two of the region’s key industries.

This funding will help 100 veterans and first responders transition to meaningful careers and employment in their life after service. Program participants will benefit from personalized support in the classroom and in the workplace. Participating businesses will help design the program and receive ongoing support to ensure a smooth transition for the skilled veterans and first responders.

Today’s announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to support the well-being of veterans and their families, while supporting a vibrant manufacturing sector in Atlantic Canada. Projects like this acknowledge the skills, contributions, and personal sacrifices of veterans and first responders to their communities and to Canada as a whole.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/atlantic-canada-opportunities/news/2020/11/nova-scotia-non-profit-develops-workplace-reintegration-program-for-veterans-and-first-responders.html