NOVA SCOTIA FRANCOPHONIE AWARD

As part of the National Acadian Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Government House on Saturday, Aug. 15, a new award was announced by Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Francophonie Award will recognize people whose social, economic or cultural contributions make a difference in the francophone community and in Nova Scotia as a whole. The award will celebrate three outstanding citizens across three categories: a francophone, a francophile, and a youth under the age of 25. Two awards per category will be presented in the inaugural year.

“In creating the Francophonie Award, it is my goal to preserve and promote the rich and wonderful francophone culture and identity in Nova Scotia,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc. “It is also fitting that we applaud and thank those individuals who make a key contribution to achieving that goal. I very much look forward to presenting the awards at Government House at the inaugural ceremony in March 2021.”

An award selection committee will be created to select the recipients, comprising representatives from Université Sainte-Anne, la Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse, the Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, a francophone recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia or Order of Canada, a youth member and in subsequent years a former recipient of the award.

Nomination details will be released by early September.

Quotes: Nova Scotia is a thriving province with rich diversity due in part to the culture, language, heritage and traditions of the francophone community spanning over 400 years. The Lieutenant Governor’s Francophonie Award is another opportunity to honour the achievements of the francophone community, which continues to significantly contribute to our province.

Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

Quick Facts: Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc is the first Acadian to hold the appointment of Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia

it is customary for Nova Scotia’s Lieutenant Governors to establish awards that recognize excellence during their time in office

this is the second award to be created during the tenure of Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc, the first being the Award for Culinary Excellence created in March 2019 with the Nova Scotia Community College

the award was developed in partnership between the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia and the Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

each recipient will receive an award plaque and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200817001