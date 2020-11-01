NOTIFY NYC – WIND ADVISORY

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 01 novembre 2020 The National Weather Service has issued the following:

What: Wind Advisory

Where: NYC

When: 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on 11/2

Hazards: Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, & cause power outages. Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving.

Preparedness Actions:

Before an Outage

– Charge cell phones

– Gather supplies

– Turn refrigerator/freezers to a colder setting

During an Outage

– Stay clear of downed power lines

– Turn off all appliances

– Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage

– Do not use generators indoors

– If you have a disability/access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911

For the latest weather info: www.weather.gov/okx/.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2hkP254.

Fonte/Source: