NOTIFY NYC – WIND ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has issued the following:
What: Wind Advisory
Where: NYC
When: 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on 11/2
Hazards: Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, & cause power outages. Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving.
Preparedness Actions:
Before an Outage
– Charge cell phones
– Gather supplies
– Turn refrigerator/freezers to a colder setting
During an Outage
– Stay clear of downed power lines
– Turn off all appliances
– Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
– Do not use generators indoors
– If you have a disability/access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911
For the latest weather info: www.weather.gov/okx/.
To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2hkP254.