NOTIFY NYC – UPDATE: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

(AGENPARL) – New York (USA), sab 18 gennaio 2020 Notification issued at 4:22 PM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following:
What: Winter Weather Advisory
Where: NYC
When: Until 1:00 AM on 1/19
Hazards: Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. These conditions may cause significant travel difficulties. Use mass transit if possible.
Preparedness Actions:
– Use caution when driving, walking, or biking, and allow for additional travel time
– Check on neighbors, friends, and relatives, especially the elderly & those with disabilities, access and functional needs
– If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

For weather info, please visit www.weather.gov/okx/.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2gDsSv7.

