NOTIFY NYC – UPDATE: ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING SUSPENSION

The New York City Department of Transportation today announced that Alternate Side Parking regulations will be suspended citywide through 6/28. Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city.

For more information and updates, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2Ho9W4J or contact 3-1-1 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY 212-504-4115).

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/22lmifV.

