domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
Breaking News

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: FAVORIRE PAGAMENTI DIGITALI, RIDURRE GAP PRODUTTIVO CON ALTRI PAESI

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: IN SETTIMANA INCONTRO CON OPPOSIZIONI, SOLO 6% DONNE MANAGER,…

USA, IL PRIMO RADUNO DI CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE DI TRUMP A TULSA, BIDEN…

GOVERNO, LEGA: CONTE INVITA SEPARATAMENTE CENTRODESTRA? CI PRESENTEREMO INSIEME, NOI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: REINVENTARE NON SOLO RIFORMARE IL PAESE

CORONAVIRUS, CERIMONIA DI RINGRAZIAMENTO DEI MEDICI E INFERMIERI DELLA TASK FORCE DELLA…

DAL CARCERE DI REGGIO EMILIA MASCHERINE PER I BAMBINI UGANDESI

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: TASER ANCHE PER LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA, ALTRO CHE SVUOTACARCERI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: LE LITI NEL GOVERNO CONDANNANO LA LIGURIA ALL’ISOLAMENTO. PER…

GOVERNO, SALVINI: INCONTREREMO CONTE PER CONFRONTARCI, PAESE FERMO

Agenparl

NOTIFY NYC – UPDATE: ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING SUSPENSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 21 giugno 2020 Notification issued 06-21-2020 at 4:00 PM.

The New York City Department of Transportation today announced that Alternate Side Parking regulations will be suspended citywide through 6/28. Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city.

For more information and updates, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2Ho9W4J or contact 3-1-1 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY 212-504-4115).

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/22lmifV.

Fonte/Source:

Post collegati

NOTIFY NYC – UPDATE: ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING SUSPENSION

Redazione

CENTENáRIO DE CARLOS SCLIAR

Redazione

BARDI SU 246° ANNIVERSARIO DELLA FONDAZIONE GUARDIA DI FINANANZA

Redazione

SERIES: SMUSA, ALL EMPLOYEES: STATE GOVERNMENT EDUCATIONAL SERVICES IN MEDFORD, OR (MSA)

Redazione

PIATTAFORMA 210: REPORT MISURE APERTE E DOMANDE PRESENTATE – ORE 18 DEL 21/06/2020

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: IN FVG I POSITIVI SCENDONO A 138 (-6 RISPETTO A IERI)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More