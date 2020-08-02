NOTIFY NYC – TROPICAL STORM WATCH

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 02 agosto 2020 Alert issued 08-02-2020 at 6:05 PM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following:

What: Tropical Storm Watch

Where: NYC

When: 6:00 PM on 8/2 until further notice.

Hazards: A Tropical Storm Watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the possible onset of tropical-storm-force winds, which include sustained wind speeds of 39mph-74mph.

Preparedness Actions:

– Prepare your home and review your plan for evacuation in case a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued.

– If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

For weather info visit www.weather.gov/okx/.

To find your evacuation zone, visit http://on.nyc.gov/S4yGuF or call 3-1-1.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2rQWPAV.

