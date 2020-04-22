NOTIFY NYC – TORNADO WARNING

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 22 aprile 2020 Alert issued 04-21-2020 at 2:39 PM.
The National Weather Service has issued the following:
What: Tornado Warning
Where: Manhattan, The Bronx
When: 2:30 PM on 4/21 until 3:00 PM on
Hazards: Tornadoes can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, & cause power outages.
Preparedness Actions: IMMEDIATELY go indoors and/or to the lowest flood of your building for shelter. Stay away from windows.
During an Outage
-Stay clear of downed power lines
-Turn off all appliances
-Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
-Do not use generators indoors
-If you have a disability/access needs, or use life sustaining equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.
For the latest weather info: www.weather.gov/okx.
To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2gcaubx.