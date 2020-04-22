NOTIFY NYC – TORNADO WARNING

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 22 aprile 2020 Alert issued 04-21-2020 at 2:39 PM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following:

What: Tornado Warning

Where: Manhattan, The Bronx

When: 2:30 PM on 4/21 until 3:00 PM on

Hazards: Tornadoes can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, & cause power outages.

Preparedness Actions: IMMEDIATELY go indoors and/or to the lowest flood of your building for shelter. Stay away from windows.

During an Outage

-Stay clear of downed power lines

-Turn off all appliances

-Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage

-Do not use generators indoors

-If you have a disability/access needs, or use life sustaining equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.

For the latest weather info: www.weather.gov/okx.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2gcaubx.

Fonte/Source: