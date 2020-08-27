giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
NOTIFY NYC – SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), gio 27 agosto 2020 Notification issued 08-27-2020 at 12:44 PM.

The NYC Emergency Management Department advises New Yorkers to prepare for potential severe weather this afternoon into the evening.

Periods of heavy rain may result in localized minor to moderate urban flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Damaging winds and potentially severe thunderstorms may also create dangerous travel conditions. New Yorkers are advised to limit travel and stay inside during periods of severe weather. If you are outside during a thunderstorm, avoid open areas and try to seek shelter indoors.

To prepare for potential power outages, charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting. Always stay clear of downed power lines. If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

For more information, please visit www.weather.gov/nyc or https://on.nyc.gov/3jkFpng

