NOTIFY NYC – POWER OUTAGE – PSE&G

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 16 agosto 2020 Notification issued 8/15/2020 at 9:58 PM. PSEG Long Island is responding to a power outage in the Rockaway section of Queens, including parts of ZIP code(s): 11694, 11693, 11692, 11697.

If you are affected by an outage:

– Report the outage to PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0075, or if you have a speech or hearing disability, report outages to 1-631-755-6660.

– Please stay safe. Never go near or touch a fallen power line.

– Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage.

– Do not use generators indoors.

– If you are having a life threatening medical emergency and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/1TdsnVt.

