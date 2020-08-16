domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
NOTIFY NYC – POWER OUTAGE – PSE&G

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 16 agosto 2020 Notification issued 8/15/2020 at 9:58 PM. PSEG Long Island is responding to a power outage in the Rockaway section of Queens, including parts of ZIP code(s): 11694, 11693, 11692, 11697.

If you are affected by an outage:
– Report the outage to PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0075, or if you have a speech or hearing disability, report outages to 1-631-755-6660.
– Please stay safe. Never go near or touch a fallen power line.
– Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage.
– Do not use generators indoors.
– If you are having a life threatening medical emergency and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/1TdsnVt.

