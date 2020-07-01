mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
ECONOMIA, CONTE: DA OGGI PARTONO ALCUNE MISURE PER ACCELERARE RILANCIO

RILANCIO, FI: DISPONIBILI A CONFRONTO CON GOVERNO

SCUOLA, AZZOLINA PARTECIPA IN ABRUZZO AL TAVOLO REGIONALE PER LA RIPRESA DI…

RILANCIO, LEGA: CONTE CHIEDE INCONTRO PER DISCUTERE IL PIANO

REGENI: QUARTAPELLE (PD), DA EGITTO INSODDISFACENTE COOPERAZIONE GIUDIZIARIA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.CHEPURNOY MEETS THE MINISTER OF ROAD AND TRANSPORT DEVELOPMENT…

UE: TRA AIUTI E BREXIT INIZIA LA PRESIDENZA SEMESTRALE DELLA GERMANIA

UK TO EXTEND RESIDENCE RIGHTS FOR BRITISH NATIONALS (OVERSEAS) CITIZENS IN HONG…

OMOFOBIA: BOLDRINI (PD), DDL PUNIRà ATTI DI VIOLENZA, BASTA MENZOGNE

COVID-19: APPROVATA RELAZIONE SU DATI VIOLENZA DI GENERE E DOMESTICA IN COMMISSIONE…

NOTIFY NYC – PLANNED NATURAL GAS WORK

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 01 luglio 2020 Notification issued 07-01-2020 at 9:05 AM .

National Grid is scheduled to conduct planned natural gas work on 7/2, which may result in an odor of natural gas in the area of East 72nd Street and Avenue K in Brooklyn. The work is scheduled to take place between 8 AM and 8 PM. Please report natural gas emergencies to 9-1-1 if they occur.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2r7rfxe.

