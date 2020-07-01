NOTIFY NYC – PLANNED NATURAL GAS WORK

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 01 luglio 2020 Notification issued 07-01-2020 at 9:05 AM .

National Grid is scheduled to conduct planned natural gas work on 7/2, which may result in an odor of natural gas in the area of East 72nd Street and Avenue K in Brooklyn. The work is scheduled to take place between 8 AM and 8 PM. Please report natural gas emergencies to 9-1-1 if they occur.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2r7rfxe.

