Notification issued 05-31-2020 at 3:50 PM.

Due to police activity, all PATH trains are temporarily bypassing 14th Street station in both directions. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

For more information, visit www.panynj.gov/path

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/2h6Q9X4.

