(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), lun 31 maggio 2021 Notification issued 05-31-2021 at 2:30 PM.

Weather permitting, the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will conduct aerial-based application of mosquito larvicide in marshes and other large wetlands to help prevent West Nile Virus from 6 AM to 7 PM on 6/1 through 6/3. Application will be conducted in parts of the following Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and The Bronx ZIP codes: 10303,10305,10306,10308,10309,10311,10312,10314,11207,11229,11234,11236,11239,11354,11355,11356,11357,11361,11362,11363,11364,11365,11691,11692,11413,11422,11430,10464,10465,10475.

In case of inclement weather, the alternate time frame for this activity is between 6 AM – 7 PM on 6/4 and 6/7-6/8.

For a map of specific location, visit https://flic.kr/p/2m2z1Nt

For more information, visit https://on.nyc.gov/3aHuKQ7 or call 311.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/1O4FeJt.

Fonte/Source: