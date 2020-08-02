NOTIFY NYC – INTERIM FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 02 agosto 2020 Notification issued 08-01-2020 at 10:15 PM.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias, flood protection barriers and tiger dams are being deployed at South Street Seaport in Manhattan on 8/2 until 8/4. These barriers are part of the City’s Interim Flood Protection Measures (IFPM) program to protect critical facilities, infrastructure, and low-lying areas from flooding caused by a coastal storm. Expect traffic and parking restrictions in the area.

To learn more about IFPM, please visit: https://on.nyc.gov/ifpm

Tiger Dams: https://flic.kr/p/2js89Yf

Flood Barriers: https://flic.kr/p/2js89Yk

