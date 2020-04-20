NOTIFY NYC – FIRE

lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), lun 20 aprile 2020 Notification issued 04-19-2020 at 10:51 PM. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three alarm fire located in the area of Quincy Street and Lewis Avenue in Brooklyn. Expect smoke, traffic delays, and a presence of emergency personnel and vehicles in the area. The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene advises avoiding smoke exposure from structural fires by closing windows while indoors and reducing outdoor activity where smoke is present. People with heart or breathing conditions such as asthma may be more sensitive and should seek immediate medical attention if they experience a worsening of their condition, shortness of breath, or chest pains.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש : http://on.nyc.gov/1kdbhe2.

