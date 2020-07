(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), sab 18 luglio 2020 Notification issued 07-18-2020 at 3:00 PM.

Due to expected high temperatures and heat indices, NYC cooling centers will be open 07-19-2020. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centers, senior centers, and NYCHA facilities that are open to the public during heat emergencies. To find your nearest cooling center, call 311 or visit www.NYC.gov/beattheheat.

For more information visit: https://on.nyc.gov/399z3D4

