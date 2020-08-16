NOTIFY NYC – COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 16 agosto 2020 Notification issued 8/16/2020 at 3:59 AM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following:

What: Coastal Flood Statement

Where: Queens South

When: 6PM to 8PM on 8/16

Hazards: up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. Above normal tidal departures may result in minor flooding of shore roads and/or properties.

Preparedness Actions:

– Avoid driving through or coming in contact with flood waters. There could be pollutants in the water or other hazards that you cannot see.

– Coastal flood waters could damage your vehicle. Move your car to higher ground, and wash your car thoroughly if it makes contact with flood waters.

– New York City residents, please call 311 if you encounter flooding that makes roads impassable, causes property damage, or persists for more than 48 hours.

Info: www.weather.gov/okx/.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש: http://on.nyc.gov/2hoK0Ij.

