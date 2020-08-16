domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

LA POLONIA PER IL LIBANO: GIORNATA DI PREGHIERE E OFFERTE

SHEVCHUK: “PREGHIAMO PER L’INDIPENDENZA E L’INTEGRITà TERRITORIALE DELLO STATO BIELORUSSO

DAI GIOVANI PALESTINESI UN SALUTO DI PACE A BEIRUT

LA COMUNITà DI TAIZé RICORDA FRèRE ROGER SCHUTZ A 15 ANNI DALLA…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #63

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION FALLS 4.6% AT THE END OF JUNE 2020

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

Agenparl

NOTIFY NYC – COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 16 agosto 2020 Notification issued 8/16/2020 at 3:59 AM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following:
What: Coastal Flood Statement
Where: Queens South
When: 6PM to 8PM on 8/16
Hazards: up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. Above normal tidal departures may result in minor flooding of shore roads and/or properties.
Preparedness Actions:
– Avoid driving through or coming in contact with flood waters. There could be pollutants in the water or other hazards that you cannot see.
– Coastal flood waters could damage your vehicle. Move your car to higher ground, and wash your car thoroughly if it makes contact with flood waters.
– New York City residents, please call 311 if you encounter flooding that makes roads impassable, causes property damage, or persists for more than 48 hours.

Info: www.weather.gov/okx/.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש: http://on.nyc.gov/2hoK0Ij.

Fonte/Source:

Post collegati

NOTIFY NYC – COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Redazione

PROFITS OF QATARI LISTED COMPANIES REACHED QAR 15.8 BILLION IN THE H1 OF 2020

Redazione

STRONG COOPERATION AND ENABLING POLICIES CAN LEAD ENERGY TRANSFORMATION IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Redazione

16/09/2020: ICT USAGE IN HOUSEHOLDS, 2020, 2ND QUARTER

Redazione

16/09/2020: DOMESTIC TRANSPORT, 2019

Redazione

16/09/2020: EXPORT OF SALMON, WEEK 37 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More