mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
NOTIFY NYC – COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 06 maggio 2020 Notification issued 05/05/2020 at 3:45 PM.

The National Weather Service has issued the following:
What: Coastal Flood Advisory
Where: Brooklyn & Staten Island
When: 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on 5/6
Hazards: Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. Above normal tidal departures may result in minor flooding of shore roads and/or properties.
Preparedness Actions:
– Avoid driving through or coming in contact with flood waters. Six inches of fast flowing water can knock you off your feet, and as little as one foot of rushing water can carry away a car. There could be pollutants in the water or other hazards that you cannot see.
– Coastal flood waters could damage your vehicle. Move your car to higher ground, and wash your car thoroughly if it makes contact with flood waters.
– New York City residents, please call 311 if you encounter flooding that makes roads impassable, causes property damage, or persists for more than 48 hours.

Info: www.weather.gov/okx/.

To view this message in American Sign Language (ASL), العربية, বাঙালি, 中文, Français, Kreyòl Ayisyen, Italiano, 한국어, Polski, Pусский, Español, اردو or ייִדיש: http://on.nyc.gov/2glCc9d.

