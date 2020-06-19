NOTIFICATION OF EXPOSURE: A CONTACT TRACER’S GUIDE FOR COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 19 giugno 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 6/5/2020.

This web page outlines the principles for interacting with a person exposed to COVID-19, and provides suggested communication approaches for contact tracers to notify a contact of their exposure, assess their medical condition and other risk factors, and gather information for continued monitoring and support.

