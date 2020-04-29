mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: SUFFRAGAN SEE OF HORSHAM: 29 APRIL 2020

PRESS RELEASE: SUFFRAGAN SEE OF LEWES: 29 APRIL 2020

FRANCESCO: TROPPI I CRISTIANI PERSEGUITATI, MA ATTENZIONE AI COMPROMESSI

RéPUBLIQUE CENTRAFRICAINE: LE HAUT REPRéSENTANT/VICE-PRéSIDENT BORRELL S’ENTRETIENT AVEC LE PRéSIDENT TOUADéRA

COLOMBIA: GLOBAL OECD WELCOMES COLOMBIA AS ITS 37TH MEMBER COUNTRY

OPENING REMARKS AT THE GLOBAL COOPERATION AND TRAINING FRAMEWORK GROUP

FURTHER EXPANSION OF PRISON ESTATE TO PROTECT NHS

SUFFRAGAN SEE OF HORSHAM: 29 APRIL 2020

PAPA: SANTA CATERINA DA SIENA PROTEGGA L’ITALIA E L’EUROPA NELLA PANDEMIA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2447 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NOTICE: TRADE MARKS AND DESIGNS: HEARING DIARIES

NOTICE: TRADE MARKS AND DESIGNS: HEARING DIARIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEWPORT (UK), mer 29 aprile 2020

  • 29 April 2020

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 29 April 2020

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 14 April 2020

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 8 April 2020

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 10 March 2020

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 28 February 2020

    Procedural hearings diary updated.

  • 28 February 2020

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 24 February 2020

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 17 February 2020

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 14 February 2020

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 7 February 2020

    Main hearings and procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 30 January 2020

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 28 January 2020

    Procedural hearing diary updated.

  • 24 January 2020

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 16 January 2020

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 30 December 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 11 December 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 18 November 2019

    Main hearing and Procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 28 October 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 26 September 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 13 September 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 30 August 2019

    The London address has been updated.

  • 23 August 2019

    Main and procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 19 August 2019

    Main and procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 15 August 2019

    Appointed persons diary updated.

  • 5 August 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 29 May 2019

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 24 April 2019

    Appointed person diary updated.

  • 3 April 2019

    Main and procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 6 March 2019

    Appointed person diary updated.

  • 5 March 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 31 January 2019

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 22 January 2019

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 28 December 2018

    Main hearing and procedural hearing diary updated.

  • 13 December 2018

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 26 November 2018

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 16 November 2018

    Appeals diary updated.

  • 9 November 2018

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 7 November 2018

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 2 November 2018

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 12 October 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 5 October 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 28 September 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 21 September 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 18 September 2018

    Procedural hearings diary updated.

  • 29 August 2018

    Procedural Hearing Diary, Appeals Diary and Hearing Diary updated.

  • 17 August 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 3 August 2018

    Main hearings diary and procedural diary updated.

  • 3 August 2018

    Main hearings diary and procedural diary updated.

  • 23 July 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 28 June 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 28 June 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 22 June 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 19 June 2018

    Main hearings diary and procedural diary updated.

  • 12 June 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 12 June 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 24 May 2018

    Main hearings diary and appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 17 May 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 15 May 2018

    Procedural hearings diary updated.

  • 11 May 2018

    Main hearings and Appeals the the appointed person diaries updated.

  • 8 May 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 27 April 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 23 April 2018

    Trade Mark Procedural hearings diary and Trade Mark Main Hearings Diary updated.

  • 12 April 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 9 April 2018

    Appeal to appointed person diary updated.

  • 3 April 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 28 March 2018

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 23 March 2018

    Trade marks procedural diary and Trade marks main hearing diary updated.

  • 22 March 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 22 March 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 20 March 2018

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 15 March 2018

    Appeal to appointed person diary updated.

  • 19 February 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 8 February 2018

    Main hearings diary and appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 2 February 2018

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 23 January 2018

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 17 January 2018

    Procedural hearings diary updated.

  • 12 January 2018

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 21 December 2017

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 5 December 2017

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 27 November 2017

    Main hearings diary and procedural hearings diary updated.

  • 23 November 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 16 November 2017

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 15 November 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 10 November 2017

    Appeals to appointed persons diary updated.

  • 8 November 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 7 November 2017

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 2 November 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 25 October 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 18 October 2017

    Appeals to the appointed persons diary updated.

  • 9 October 2017

    Main hearings and Procedural hearings diaries updated.

  • 2 October 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 26 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 22 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 15 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 13 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 11 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 8 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 7 September 2017

    Procedural hearings diary updated.

  • 5 September 2017

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 4 September 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 30 August 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 23 August 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 17 August 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 16 August 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 26 July 2017

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 12 July 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 14 June 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 8 June 2017

    Main hearings and Appeals to the appointed person diaries updated.

  • 17 May 2017

    Main hearing diary updated.

  • 27 April 2017

    All diaries updated.

  • 7 April 2017

    Main hearings and Procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 29 March 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary added.

  • 23 March 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 17 March 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 10 March 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 28 February 2017

    Main hearings, Appeals to the appointed person and Procedural hearing diaries updated.

  • 23 February 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 21 February 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 16 February 2017

    Appeals diary updated.

  • 14 February 2017

    Main hearings diary updated.

  • 10 February 2017

    Appeals to the appointed person diary updated.

  • 7 February 2017

    First published.

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/trade-marks-and-designs-hearing-diaries

    Post collegati

    FOTOGRAFI LUCANI PER SCACCO MATTO AL CORONAVIRUS

    Redazione

    LATEST FIGURES: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION, FEB 2020

    Redazione

    LATEST FIGURES: REVENUE FROM TOURISM, FEB 2020

    Redazione

    INCORPORATION OF NOVEL DEGRADABLE OLIGOESTER CROSSLINKERS INTO WATERBORNE PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES: TOWARDS REMOVABLE ADHESIVES

    Redazione

    CARLO DUPREL: CONNECTING INNOVATION

    Redazione

    LATEST FIGURES: QUARTERLY ACCOUNTS OF GENERAL GOVERNMENT, 4TH QUARTER 2019

    Redazione

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More