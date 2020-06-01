lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

NOTICE TO MEMBERS – ISSUE WITH ACCESSING INVOICES

(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 giugno 2020

An overnight security update has impacted how files may be accessed via the webserver. This has meant that, temporarily, invoices and certificates are unable to be opened. This is currently impacting a number of members who were sent invoices over the weekend. We are working with our provider to resolve the issue and resend the invoices as soon as possible. 

Members can still access their online account and pay for their membership by logging into the My Account area of the website. A tax invoice/receipt will be sent once this issue is resolved.

Fonte/Source: https://www.asial.com.au/news/notice-to-members-issue-with-accessing-invoices

