36.2 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 23, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishPolitica Estera

Notice to Importers 2953: Russia import sanctions

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – LONDON mer 22 giugno 2022

Published 30 March 2022

Last updated 23 June 2022
+ show all updates

  1. 23 June 2022

    This notice was amended on 21 June 2022 to reflect the implementation of new import sanctions measures that relate to certain ‘revenue generating goods’. The new measures also extend to the provision of ancillary services related to certain iron and steel products.

  2. 21 April 2022

    This notice was amended on 21 April 2022 to reflect the announcement extending import bans to include new import bans on goods such as silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar. These measures will enter into force in the coming weeks.

  3. 14 April 2022

    Updated notice reflects changes made after the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 8) Regulations 2022 amended the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This amendment extends the existing import sanctions measures by prohibiting the import, acquisition, supply and delivery, directly or indirectly, of finished steel and articles of iron and steel.

  4. 30 March 2022

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-importers-2953-russia-import-sanctions

Previous articleProfessional plant protection products (PPPs): register as a user
Next articleGovernment acts to make it easier for businesses to use temporary staff to help ease disruptions caused by strike action
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia