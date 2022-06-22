Notice to Importers 2953: Russia import sanctions

(AGENPARL) – LONDON mer 22 giugno 2022
Published 30 March 2022
Last updated 23 June 2022
23 June 2022
This notice was amended on 21 June 2022 to reflect the implementation of new import sanctions measures that relate to certain ‘revenue generating goods’. The new measures also extend to the provision of ancillary services related to certain iron and steel products.
21 April 2022
This notice was amended on 21 April 2022 to reflect the announcement extending import bans to include new import bans on goods such as silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar. These measures will enter into force in the coming weeks.
14 April 2022
Updated notice reflects changes made after the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 8) Regulations 2022 amended the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This amendment extends the existing import sanctions measures by prohibiting the import, acquisition, supply and delivery, directly or indirectly, of finished steel and articles of iron and steel.
30 March 2022
