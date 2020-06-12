NOTICE: OPPORTUNITY TO APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT BY THE GOVERNOR IN COUNCIL TO CHAIRPERSON, CANADIAN TRANSPORTATION AGENCY

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 12 giugno 2020

Opportunity number: J0120-0617

Location: Ottawa

Type: Full-time

There is currently an opportunity to apply for appointment by the Governor in Council (GIC) to the position of Chairperson, Canadian Transportation Agency.

The current Chairperson was recently reappointed for a term that continues to July 2021. This advertised process will identify the individual to replace him.

How to Apply

Review of applications will begin on July 3, 2020. Candidates must apply online via the Governor in Council Appointments website. Candidates are strongly encouraged to submit their applications by this date. After this date, your application will be retained and may be considered up until an appointment to the position is made. Your cover letter should be addressed to the Deputy Director of Selection Processes, Senior Personnel Secretariat, Privy Council Office, and should be sent only through the online application.Instructions on how to apply for an appointment opportunity can be found on the Governor in Council Appointments website.