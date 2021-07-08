(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF AN

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT and

scoping meeting for the Stockton Boulevard Plan

COMMENT PERIOD: July 8, 2021 to August 9, 2021

SCOPING MEETING:July 20, 2021; 4:30-5:30 p.m.

By Computer: To join the meeting by computer, please register:

Zoom Meeting Registration Link: [https://tinyurl.com/88yuppm8](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h24b02a8,25ef2bf,25f1f9f)

The presentation will be recorded and available to view after July 20, 2021, at the project website: [cityofsacramento.org/Stockton-Blvd-Plan](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h24b02a8,25ef2bf,25f1fa0)

The City of Sacramento (City) is the lead agency responsible for preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Stockton Boulevard Plan (Plan). The EIR will evaluate potential significant environmental effects of the proposed Stockton Boulevard Plan and associated actions. Written comments regarding the issues that should be covered in the EIR, including potential alternatives to the proposed Plan and the scope of the analysis, are invited.

The EIR for the proposed Plan is being prepared in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Under CEQA, the City, as lead agency, must issue a Notice of Preparation (NOP) (attached) to inform trustee agencies, the public, and responsible agencies of its decision to prepare an EIR. The purpose of the NOP is to provide information describing the project and its potential environmental effects to those who may wish to comment regarding the scope and content of the EIR. Agencies should comment on such information as it relates to their statutory responsibilities in connection with the project.

The full NOP is available on the City’s Community Development Department webpage at:

[http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Planning/Environmental/Impact-Reports](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h24b02a8,25ef2bf,25f1fa1)

Written Comments in response to the NOP may be submitted to the address or email below. Email would be preferred.

Thank you,

Scott Johnson, Senior Planner

City of Sacramento

Community Development Department

Environmental Planning Services

300 Richards Blvd., 3rd Floor

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 808-5842

