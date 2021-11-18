(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 The document is now available for public review and comment through Monday, January 3, 2022.
If you have any questions or would like to provide written comments, my contact information is below.
Thank you,
Scott Johnson
City of Sacramento
Community Development Department
Environmental Planning Services
300 Richards Blvd., 3rd Floor
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 808-5842
