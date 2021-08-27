(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 This email is to inform you that the City of Sacramento, Community Development Department, as Lead Agency, has issued a Notice of Availability/Intent to Approve the Florin Perkins Warehouse Expansion Project (DR20-204).

The Comment Period is from August 27, 2021 to September 16, 2021.

The document is now available for public review and comment. The NOA/I is available, along with the Mitigated Negative Declaration and Appendices at the City’s Community Development Department webpage at:

Comments are invited from all interested parties. Written comments on the Mitigated Negative Declaration should be submitted to the following address NO LATER THAN 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 (NOTE: due to COVID-19, the Public Counter is CLOSED). All comments should be submitted via email or mailed to:

Ron Bess

City of Sacramento

Community Development Department

Environmental Planning Services

300 Richards Blvd. 3rd Floor

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 808-8272

