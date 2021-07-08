(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 This email is to inform you that the City of West Sacramento, Community Development Department, as Lead Agency, has issued a Notice of Availability for the DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT / ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE BROADWAY BRIDGE PROJECT.

The proposed project, located in Yolo and Sacramento Counties in California, would cross the Sacramento River between West Sacramento and Sacramento. The CEQA lead agency (City of West Sacramento) and the NEPA lead agency (California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, as assigned by the Federal Highway Administration) have completed a Draft Environmental Impact Report / Environmental Assessment (Draft EIR/EA) for the Broadway Bridge project.

The Comment Period is from July 7, 2021 to August 23, 2021.

The document is now available for public review and comment. The NOA is available, along with the Draft Environmental Impact Report and Appendices is located on the City’s Department of Public Works webpage at:

[https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Public-Works/EnPugineering-Services/Projects/Current-Projects/Broadway-Bridge-Project](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h24b0de1,25f1897,25f2d32)

The document and appendices are also available on the City of Sacramento Community Development Department webpage at:

[http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Planning/Environmental/Impact-Reports](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h24b0de1,25f1897,25f2d33)

Comments are invited from all interested parties. Written comments on the Draft Environmental Impact report should be submitted to the following address NO LATER THAN 4:00 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 (NOTE: due to COVID-19, the Public Counter is CLOSED). All comments should be submitted via email or mailed to:

Jason McCoy, Supervising Transportation Planner

Capital Projects and Transportation Department,

1110 West Capitol Ave, 1st Floor, West Sacramento, CA 95691

