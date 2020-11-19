giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION SOFTWARE USED WITH MACOS 11.0.1 “BIG SUR”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO, gio 19 novembre 2020

Notice of Application Software Used with macOS 11.0.1 “Big Sur”

Novenber 16, 2020
FUJIFILM Corporation

Thank you very much for using FUJIFILM products.

We have checked the performance of our application software used with “macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)” which was newly released from Apple. As a result, we have confirmed the symptoms described below.

We will fix the symptoms by upgrading the application software. And we plan to post the upgraded ones sequentially on our global website.

Therefore, if you plan to upgrade the OS, keep in mind that those symptoms will occur.

Your understanding is highly appreciated.

Applicable application
(1) FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO Installer for Mac (ver.1.11.0 or before)
(2) FUJIFILM X Acquire Installer for Mac (ver.1.16.0 or before)
(3) FUJIFILM X Webcam Installer for Mac (ver.2.0 or before)
(4) “FUJIFILM Tether Plugin PRO for GFX” for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® Classic CC / 6 (Mac) (ver.1.17.0.4 or before)
(5) Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for Adobe® Photoshop® Lightroom® (Mac) (ver.1.16.0.9 or before) *
(6) Tether Shooting Plug-in for Adobe® Photoshop®Lightroom® (Mac) (ver.1.16.0.9 or before) *
(7) Tether Shooting Plug-in PRO for GFX (Mac) (ver.1.16.0.9 or before) *

  • * Software purchased from the Adobe Add-ons.

Symptoms on the Mac with macOS 11.0.1 8 (Big Sur)
(1) When you start the application below, in some cases a PC doesn’t recognize a camera.
(2) Even if the PC recognizes the camera, the PC sometimes doesn’t recognize the camera after AUTO POWER OFF function works and you turn on the camera.

Tentative solutions
If you encounter the symptoms, try the tentative solutions below.
(1) Start the application after connecting a camera to a PC.
(2) If AUTO POWER OFF function works, turn off and on the camera and start the application again.
(3)If AUTO POWER OFF function frequently works, change its setting to OFF.


Fonte/Source: https://www.fujifilm.com/news/n201116.html

