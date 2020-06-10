(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), mer 10 giugno 2020
The provisions applicable to the automatic
debiting procedure need to be updated to reflect developments in the
Regulations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and the legal
framework governing the European patent grant procedure. At the same
time, and with the aim of further streamlining workflows and
facilitating the management of deposit accounts, the procedure for
closing deposit accounts is being simplified for the benefit of account
holders. To this end, amendments are necessary in both Annex A.1 to the
Arrangements for deposit accounts (ADA) ‒ Arrangements for the automatic
debiting procedure (AAD) and Annex A.2 to the ADA ‒ Information from
the EPO concerning the automatic debiting procedure. The amendments
enter into force on 1 July 2020.
The changes and improvements can be summarised as follows.
I. Ex officio revocation of all pending automatic debit orders upon closure of a deposit account
As long as there are pending automatic debit
orders, a deposit account cannot be closed. To date the EPO has
required account holders to revoke each pending automatic debit order
before meeting a request for closure of a deposit account.
With the aim of easing the burden on users and simplifying the process, the EPO will revoke any pending automatic debit orders ex officio when
processing a valid request for closure of a deposit account (for the
requirements applicable to such requests, see point 2.2 ADA).
Point 10.3 AAD and “Re point 10 AAD” in Annex A.2 are being amended
accordingly.
II. Additional search fee under Rule 40bis PCT in conjunction with Rule 20.5bis PCT in the event of correction of an erroneous filing
The Regulations under the PCT have been
amended with effect from 1 July 2020 to permit the incorporation by
reference of correct elements or parts where elements or parts of the
international application were filed erroneously. Under new Rule 40bis
PCT, the International Searching Authority (ISA) may charge an
additional fee where originally filed elements or parts of an
international application are corrected after the search has begun or
even been completed. Where the EPO is acting as ISA, in such cases it
will search the international application and charge an additional
search fee of EUR 1 775. Applicants have one month to pay the fee;
otherwise the EPO will not draw up the additional search report.
This additional search fee cannot be paid
using the automatic debiting procedure. For this reason, a new point (k)
is being added to point 3.2 AAD.
III. Abolition of the option to waive a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC
With effect from 1 July 2020 the EPO has decided to abolish the option to waive a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC (see Notice from the EPO dated 26 May 2020 concerning abolition of the option to waive the right to a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC).
To reflect this change, in Annex A.2 the second paragraph of point I.7
under “Re point 3 AAD” is being deleted. The EPO will not process
waivers which are filed in response to a communication under Rule 71(3) EPC dated 1 July 2020 or later. Waivers filed in reply to a communication under Rule 71(3) EPC
dated before 1 July 2020 will still be processed. However, users are
reminded that, in such cases, the fee for grant and publication will not
be debited automatically from a deposit account and therefore must be
paid using an alternative means.
Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/law-practice/legal-texts/official-journal/information-epo/archive/20200610a.html