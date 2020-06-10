(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), mer 10 giugno 2020

The provisions applicable to the automatic

debiting procedure need to be updated to reflect developments in the

Regulations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and the legal

framework governing the European patent grant procedure. At the same

time, and with the aim of further streamlining workflows and

facilitating the management of deposit accounts, the procedure for

closing deposit accounts is being simplified for the benefit of account

holders. To this end, amendments are necessary in both Annex A.1 to the

Arrangements for deposit accounts (ADA) ‒ Arrangements for the automatic

debiting procedure (AAD) and Annex A.2 to the ADA ‒ Information from

the EPO concerning the automatic debiting procedure. The amendments

enter into force on 1 July 2020.

The changes and improvements can be summarised as follows.

I. Ex officio revocation of all pending automatic debit orders upon closure of a deposit account

As long as there are pending automatic debit

orders, a deposit account cannot be closed. To date the EPO has

required account holders to revoke each pending automatic debit order

before meeting a request for closure of a deposit account.

With the aim of easing the burden on users and simplifying the process, the EPO will revoke any pending automatic debit orders ex officio when

processing a valid request for closure of a deposit account (for the

requirements applicable to such requests, see point 2.2 ADA).

Point 10.3 AAD and “Re point 10 AAD” in Annex A.2 are being amended

accordingly.

II. Additional search fee under Rule 40bis PCT in conjunction with Rule 20.5bis PCT in the event of correction of an erroneous filing

The Regulations under the PCT have been

amended with effect from 1 July 2020 to permit the incorporation by

reference of correct elements or parts where elements or parts of the

international application were filed erroneously. Under new Rule 40bis

PCT, the International Searching Authority (ISA) may charge an

additional fee where originally filed elements or parts of an

international application are corrected after the search has begun or

even been completed. Where the EPO is acting as ISA, in such cases it

will search the international application and charge an additional

search fee of EUR 1 775. Applicants have one month to pay the fee;

otherwise the EPO will not draw up the additional search report.

This additional search fee cannot be paid

using the automatic debiting procedure. For this reason, a new point (k)

is being added to point 3.2 AAD.

III. Abolition of the option to waive a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC

With effect from 1 July 2020 the EPO has decided to abolish the option to waive a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC (see Notice from the EPO dated 26 May 2020 concerning abolition of the option to waive the right to a further communication under Rule 71(3) EPC).

To reflect this change, in Annex A.2 the second paragraph of point I.7

under “Re point 3 AAD” is being deleted. The EPO will not process

waivers which are filed in response to a communication under Rule 71(3) EPC dated 1 July 2020 or later. Waivers filed in reply to a communication under Rule 71(3) EPC

dated before 1 July 2020 will still be processed. However, users are

reminded that, in such cases, the fee for grant and publication will not

be debited automatically from a deposit account and therefore must be

paid using an alternative means.

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/law-practice/legal-texts/official-journal/information-epo/archive/20200610a.html