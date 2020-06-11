NOTE DE CONJONCTURE 1-20 : THE QUARANTINE CRISIS

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, gio 11 giugno 2020



The lockdown measures introduced to limit the health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a swift and serious effect on the economy. Luxembourg GDP in volume is set to decline 6% this year, followed by a 7% rally in 2021. This scenario is based on the health situation returning to normal and a gradual resumption of activity. Like many countries, Luxembourg is set to enter a deep recession which will have significant consequences on the labour market and public finances.