NOTE DE CONJONCTURE 1-20 : THE QUARANTINE CRISIS

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, gio 11 giugno 2020

The lockdown measures introduced to limit the health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a swift and serious effect on the economy. Luxembourg GDP in volume is set to decline 6% this year, followed by a 7% rally in 2021. This scenario is based on the health situation returning to normal and a gradual resumption of activity. Like many countries, Luxembourg is set to enter a deep recession which will have significant consequences on the labour market and public finances.




Fonte/Source: http://www.statistiques.public.lu/en/news/economy-finance/economic-outlook/2020/06/20200611/index.html?from=rss

