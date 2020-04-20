lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

DRL JUSTICE AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN YEMEN

START-UP GRANTS TO SECURE THE LIVELIHOOD OF BUSINESS OWNERS WHEN OPERATIONS ARE…

VIOLENT EXTREMIST GROUPS OPERATE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

CORONAVIRUS, DA CDM RINVIO ALLE ELEZIONI AMMINISTRATIVE

SANTA MARTA, L’ESSENZIALE E GESù CHE VINCE LA PAURA

COVID 19, SEGUITO AUDIZIONI MINISTRI MANFREDI E FRANCESCHINI – DIRETTA WEBTV

CORONAVIRUS, BORRELLI: CONTAGI IN CALO, 454 NUOVO DECESSI

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO E BESTETTI (FI), RIAMMESSO EMENDAMENTO SU ESAME STATO AVVOCATI

GIOVAGNOLI: I GOVERNANTI ASCOLTINO IL PAPA NEL PERSEGUIRE LA STRADA DEL BENE…

CORONAVIRUS, INFORMATIVA DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE IN PARLAMENTO IL 21 APRILE

Agenparl

NOT_SOM BIOTECH ANNOUNCES THE IN VITRO CONFIRMATION OF THREE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19 WITH THE EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BARCELONA (SPAIN), lun 20 aprile 2020

Raúl Insa, CEO and Founder of SOM Biotech (Photo: Barcelona Science Park).

Raúl Insa, CEO and Founder of SOM Biotech (Photo: Barcelona Science Park).

SOM Biotech, a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company based in the Barcelona Science Park, announces the in vitro validation of three drug candidates as new therapies for the treatment of COVID-19. The three candidates are clinical stage drugs that inhibit the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 and could immediately initiate clinical studies.

SOM Biotech has applied its artificial intelligence based screening technology (SOMAIPRO) to identify inhibitors of the 3CL proteases of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV viruses as potential candidates to treat COVID-19.

The discoveries came as a result of the research conducted jointly by SOM Biotech and the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences led by Professor Dong-Hae Shin from Ewha Womans University in South Korea.

Within the three identified and validated drug candidates, one – Eravacycline TP-434 – is an already approved drug. The second compound – Prexasertib LY-– is in clinical development and the third one is a natural compound used as a dietary supplement. All three drugs can be repurposed to treat COVID-19 and the company is working on the fastest way to prove them in patients.

A patent application has been filed to provide method of use protection for the three compounds worldwide.

Raul Insa, CEO and Founder of SOM Biotech: “We have joined forces with Professor Dong-Hae Shin from Ewha Womans University to combine our scientific and medical expertise to find new solutions for COVID-19. Thanks to our capabilities in screening molecules with our AI-based technology, we have validated active anti-coronavirus compounds. We look forward to the rapid development of this drugs to be able to provide patients with an effective and safe treatment against the COVID-19 as soon as possible”.

Professor Dong-Hae Shin from Ewha Womans University: “We are very proud about working on promising COVID-19 treatments and contributing to find effective, safe and fast solutions due to the importance of the current pandemic situation. We decided to start working with SOM Biotech as we are committed to tackle this COVID-19 pandemic leveraging on partners with innovative technologies and excellent know-how.”

Fonte/Source: http://www.pcb.ub.edu/portal/en/web/guest/rss/-/journal_content/56/430271/2782533?p_p_auth=DPcNBX5w&refererPlid=524770&controlPanelCategory=current_site.content

Post collegati

A NOVEL SELF-ASSEMBLED DERIVED 1D MNO2@CO3O4 COMPOSITE AS HIGH-PERFORMENCE LI-ION STORAGE ANODE MATERIALS

Redazione

WATER DISPERSIBLE LIGAND-FREE RARE EARTH FLUORIDE NANOPARTICLES: WATER TRANSFER VERSUS NAREF4-TO-REF3 PHASE TRANSFORMATION

Redazione

NOT_SOM BIOTECH ANNOUNCES THE IN VITRO CONFIRMATION OF THREE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19 WITH THE EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY

Redazione

2020 HUSKIES SHOWCASE WINNERS, FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

Redazione

KAI WHITTAKER: ES GEHT NICHT DARUM, DIE WELT RADIKAL ZU VERBESSERN, SONDERN SIE BESTäNDIG ZU VERBESSERN

Redazione

HOW ONE PH.D. STUDENT MADE HISTORY IN HER DISSERTATION DEFENSE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More