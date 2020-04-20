NOT_SOM BIOTECH ANNOUNCES THE IN VITRO CONFIRMATION OF THREE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19 WITH THE EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY

(AGENPARL) – BARCELONA (SPAIN), lun 20 aprile 2020

Raúl Insa, CEO and Founder of SOM Biotech (Photo: Barcelona Science Park).

SOM Biotech, a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company based in the Barcelona Science Park, announces the in vitro validation of three drug candidates as new therapies for the treatment of COVID-19. The three candidates are clinical stage drugs that inhibit the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 and could immediately initiate clinical studies.

SOM Biotech has applied its artificial intelligence based screening technology (SOMAIPRO) to identify inhibitors of the 3CL proteases of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV viruses as potential candidates to treat COVID-19.

The discoveries came as a result of the research conducted jointly by SOM Biotech and the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences led by Professor Dong-Hae Shin from Ewha Womans University in South Korea.

Within the three identified and validated drug candidates, one – Eravacycline TP-434 – is an already approved drug. The second compound – Prexasertib LY-– is in clinical development and the third one is a natural compound used as a dietary supplement. All three drugs can be repurposed to treat COVID-19 and the company is working on the fastest way to prove them in patients.

A patent application has been filed to provide method of use protection for the three compounds worldwide.

Raul Insa, CEO and Founder of SOM Biotech: “We have joined forces with Professor Dong-Hae Shin from Ewha Womans University to combine our scientific and medical expertise to find new solutions for COVID-19. Thanks to our capabilities in screening molecules with our AI-based technology, we have validated active anti-coronavirus compounds. We look forward to the rapid development of this drugs to be able to provide patients with an effective and safe treatment against the COVID-19 as soon as possible”.

Professor Dong-Hae Shin from Ewha Womans University: “We are very proud about working on promising COVID-19 treatments and contributing to find effective, safe and fast solutions due to the importance of the current pandemic situation. We decided to start working with SOM Biotech as we are committed to tackle this COVID-19 pandemic leveraging on partners with innovative technologies and excellent know-how.”

Fonte/Source: http://www.pcb.ub.edu/portal/en/web/guest/rss/-/journal_content/56/430271/2782533?p_p_auth=DPcNBX5w&refererPlid=524770&controlPanelCategory=current_site.content