NOT_BIOENGINEERING AGAINST THE MOST RESISTANT AND DEADLY BACTERIAL INFECTIONS

Even in times of coronavirus, tuberculosis remains the deadliest infectious disease worldwide. It is estimated that a third of the population is affected by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis. Each year, an average of 1.8 million people worldwide die from this disease. The secret to the success of the bacteria that cause tuberculosis lies in their ability to outwit the immune system.

Their strategy is to hide inside macrophages, the immune system cells that specialize in fighting pathogens. Thus, these defense cells go from being protective agents to bacteria havens in ways that favor infection rather than fight it. It is what is known as the “macrophage paradox”, a paradox that occurs when infections originate from so-called intracellular bacteria.

Now, a study led by Professors Giuseppe Battaglia and Loris Rizzello from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) together with research from several international institutions has shown the ability of synthetic nanoscopic vesicles (PMPC-PDPA polymersomes), developed by the IBEC Molecular Bionics Group, to penetrate macrophages and specifically release drugs to lower and, in some cases, even eliminate infection.

The paper, published in the ACS Nano journal, shows the efficacy of this therapy in reducing the bacterial load of macrophages infected by Mycobacterium tuberculosis as well as other intracellular bacteria. The researchers managed to totally eradicate infection according to the combination of drugs, in both in vitro experiments, with human cells, and in vivo, using the zebrafish as an animal model.

Dismantling the antibiotic resistance of intracellular bacteria

Currently, the most widely used therapy to fight diseases such as tuberculosis consists of the combined administration of large amounts of antibiotics over a long period of time, ranging from 6 to 9 months. Thus, the existing treatments promote the emergence of multi-resistant bacteria capable of surviving under the action of antibiotics. Therefore, in the long term, they hinder the eradication of infections by intracellular bacteria.

This reality highlights the need to find alternative solutions that are more effective as well as fast, such as the one described in this article. In fact, the team of experts found in their study that synthetic vesicle therapy requires much lower doses than usual to obtain the same results as in traditional treatments. A very promising finding to beat infections as deadly as tuberculosis while addressing one of the biggest threats to global health: antibiotic resistance of intracellular bacteria.

