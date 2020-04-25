NOT_BARCELONA SCIENCE PARK LAUNCHES PHOTO CONTEST AT INSTAGRAM “UN DIA AL PCB… I A CASA!”

The contest “Un dia al PCB!” adapts itself to the exceptional situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic. Our work place has transformed these last weeks. Most of us have had to move our office to our home and have had to work in a creative way to combine work with routine at home.

Some of us have continued working at the office or laboratory because our work is considered essential, but we have encountered ourselves in environments that, even though they’re very familiar, they present an unpublished aspect. For this reason, we want to name this contest edition with the name “Un dia al PCB… i a casa!”

To participate, you can send pictures of the PCB installations and its environment, as well as images captured at home, if they’re related to your working activity.

The term to present your proposals begins on 23 April and has two ending dates: Summer Prize Category on 23 June and Christmas Prize Category ends on 4 December.

► You can check the contest rules in this link [+]