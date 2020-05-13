NOT_ EQA DEVELOPES “THE CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT OF GOOD PRACTICE FOR RISK MANAGEMENT”

(AGENPARL) – BARCELONA (SPAIN), mer 13 maggio 2020

The conformity assessment of good practice for risk management developed by EQA involves a review of the implemented protocols by organizations, in accordance with the recommendations and requirements established by international and national publications, the National Institute for Safety and Health at Work, ministries and professional associations.

In general terms, the preventive measures include aspects of hygiene and cleaning, human resources, incidents management, process control, both of purchases and suppliers, and provision of services. All measures are perfectly integrable with the implemented management systems, according to standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 or ISO 45001.

EQA is a nationwide assessment and certification leading company. Since its introduction in Spain in 1997, it has grown steadily and has been reaching leadership positions in the issuance of certificates in different categories. The company works in the following areas: management systems, R+D+i projects, compliance systems, urban planning licenses and energy certifications, among others.

► For futher information: EQA website [+]

