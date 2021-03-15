NORWILSONNOL A, AN IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE POLYCYCLIC POLYPRENYLATED ACYLPHLOROGLUCINOL WITH SPIRO[5-OXATRICYCLO[6.4.0.03,7]DODECANE-6′,1-1′,2′-DIOXANE] SYSTEM FROM HYPERICUM WILSONII

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021
Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00271F, Research Article
Shuangshuang Xie, Yuan Zhou, Xiaosheng Tan, Weiguang Sun, Yulin Duan, Hao Feng, Lingjuan Sun, Yi Guo, Zhengyi Shi, Xincai Hao, Gang Chen, Changxing Qi, Yonghui Zhang
Norwilsonnol A (1), a structurally complex polycyclic polyprenylated acylphloroglucinol (PPAP) bearing an unprecedented scaffold, together with a new biosynthetic analogue, norwilsonnol B (2), were isolated from Hypericum wilsonii. Their structures…
