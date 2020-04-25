Norway: Norway Extends Support to Businesses During the COVID-19 Crises

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 25 aprile 2020

The government of the Kingdom of Norway has announced a number of measures to help businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Herein we consolidate publicly available information on some of the support measures that will be extended to Norwegian businesses.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/norway-norway-extends-support-businesses-during-covid-19-crises