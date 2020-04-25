sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
Breaking News

STAYING PUT GRANT: DETERMINATION LETTER

MES: SISTO, DA FI IDEE CHIARE, COALIZIONE NON SIGNIFICA IDENTITà IDEE

AçãO IANDA GUINé! DJUNTU LANçA FUNDO ESPECIAL DE APOIO AOS COLETIVOS DE…

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI (FI), BENE GRAVINA, SI CONCLUDA CAMPIONATO CALCIO

NEW PLACES AT SWEDISH UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES TO MEET INCREASED NEED…

INSEGNARE E STUDIARE ON LINE AL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

PANDEMIA, METà DELLE VITTIME NELLE RSA. TURKSON: “COMUNITà è PRENDERSI CURA DELL’ALTRO”

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2381 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2440 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2427 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

NORWAY: NORWAY EXTENDS SUPPORT TO BUSINESSES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 25 aprile 2020

The government of the Kingdom of Norway has announced a number of measures to help businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Herein we consolidate publicly available information on some of the support measures that will be extended to Norwegian businesses.

Norway: Norway Extends Support to Businesses During the COVID-19 Crises

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/norway-norway-extends-support-businesses-during-covid-19-crises

Post collegati

CZECH REPUBLIC: COVID-19 – CZECH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED A PLAN FOR RELAXING OF RESTRICTIVE MEASURES

Redazione

NORWAY: NORWAY EXTENDS SUPPORT TO BUSINESSES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISES

Redazione

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – RIAPRE L’ISOLA ECOLOGICA SOLO PER IL VERDE

Redazione

PASTI GARANTITI A FAMIGLIE IN DIFFICOLTÀ CON IL PROGETTO BUON SAMARITANO

Redazione

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – INTERVENTI A FAVORE DELLE SOCIETà SPORTIVE DI GATTINARA

Redazione

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: THE CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL RESPONSE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More