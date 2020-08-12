(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 12 agosto 2020
Norway : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance Sector Oversight
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
August 12, 2020
Electronic Access:
Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Norwegian insurance sector is well-capitalized. In recent years, the authorities have taken steps to recapitalize weak insurers and to boost capital for the overall industry. Risk-resilience has been strengthened by stronger retention of profits leading to accumulation of reserves, better risk management, and higher capital in the run-up to the implementation of the Solvency II regulatory regime.
Series:
Country Report No. 2020/263
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
August 12, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
/1934-7685
Stock No:
1NOREA
Format:
Paper
Pages:
37
