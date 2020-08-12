mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SECTOR OVERSIGHT

NCSI RELEASES 48TH EDITION OF STATISTICAL YEARBOOK 2020

BONUS DEPUTATI: SISTO (FI), LEGGE SCRITTA CON I PIEDI, NO A CHI…

GIORNATA DELLA GIOVENTù ECUMENICA: SALUTE MENTALE E DISAGI CRESCENTI TRA I RAGAZZI

BOLIVIA, I VESCOVI: SI ASCOLTI LA VOCE DEL DIALOGO PER IL BENE…

LOURDES, OGGI AL VIA IL PELLEGRINAGGIO NAZIONALE FRANCESE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXVII N. 15 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

NUMBER OF SMES REGISTERED RISES BY 12% AT THE END OF JUNE…

LET’S UNLEASH YOUTH POTENTIAL

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT : REQUEST FOR A 12-MONTH STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

Agenparl

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SECTOR OVERSIGHT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 12 agosto 2020

Norway : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance Sector Oversight

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Norwegian insurance sector is well-capitalized. In recent years, the authorities have taken steps to recapitalize weak insurers and to boost capital for the overall industry. Risk-resilience has been strengthened by stronger retention of profits leading to accumulation of reserves, better risk management, and higher capital in the run-up to the implementation of the Solvency II regulatory regime.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/263

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NOREA

Format:

Paper

Pages:

37

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/Norway-Financial-Sector-Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Insurance-Sector-Oversight-49674

Post collegati

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SECTOR OVERSIGHT

Redazione

LABEL-FREE AND “SIGNAL-ON” HOMOGENEOUS PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL CYTOSENSING STRATEGY FOR ULTRASENSITIVE CANCER CELL DETECTION

Redazione

SURFACE ENGINEERED 2D MATERIALS FOR PHOTOCATALYSIS

Redazione

PARAMETRIC STUDY OF TEMPERATURE DISTRIBUTION IN PLASMON-ASSISTED PHOTOCATALYSIS

Redazione

CAMBODIA LOSES DUTY-FREE ACCESS TO THE EU MARKET OVER HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS

Redazione

AP SOSTEGNO ATTIVITà SOCIO-ASSISTENZIALI, 69 ISTANZE PRESENTATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More