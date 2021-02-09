NORWALK FELON ADMITS POSSESSING LOADED RIFLE WITH OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that TYROME SAWYER, also known as “Tyrone Sawyer” and “Crack,” 30, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 19, 2019, Sawyer was arrested after Norwalk Police executed a search warrant at his apartment and located a Hi-Point model 995, 9mm carbine rifle with an obliterated serial number and a loaded magazine.

Sawyer’s criminal history includes state convictions for felony firearm, drug and escape offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce. Judge Underhill scheduled sentencing for April 30, 2021, at which time Sawyer faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Sawyer has been detained since his arrest.

This investigation is being conducted by the Norwalk Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Keefe.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/norwalk-felon-admits-possessing-loaded-rifle-obliterated-serial-number