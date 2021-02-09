martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
Breaking News

GLOBAL ECONOMICS INTELLIGENCE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

CHINA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL HOLDS VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH STATE COUNCILLOR/FOREIGN MINISTER…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NORWALK FELON ADMITS POSSESSING LOADED RIFLE WITH OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER

NORWALK FELON ADMITS POSSESSING LOADED RIFLE WITH OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that TYROME SAWYER, also known as “Tyrone Sawyer” and “Crack,” 30, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 19, 2019, Sawyer was arrested after Norwalk Police executed a search warrant at his apartment and located a Hi-Point model 995, 9mm carbine rifle with an obliterated serial number and a loaded magazine.

Sawyer’s criminal history includes state convictions for felony firearm, drug and escape offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce. Judge Underhill scheduled sentencing for April 30, 2021, at which time Sawyer faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Sawyer has been detained since his arrest.

This investigation is being conducted by the Norwalk Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Keefe.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/norwalk-felon-admits-possessing-loaded-rifle-obliterated-serial-number

Post collegati

NORWALK FELON ADMITS POSSESSING LOADED RIFLE WITH OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER

Redazione

BELCHERTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR FEDERAL FIREARM OFFENSES

Redazione

FAST-GROWING PARTS OF AFRICA SEE A SURPRISE: LESS AIR POLLUTION FROM SEASONAL FIRES

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0016-EX-ST-2021, CALLSIGN: WC9XTR

Redazione

34TH EBS SUPPORTS AERO INDIA 2021

Redazione

US B-1B LANCER DEBUTS AT AERO INDIA 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More