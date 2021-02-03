NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT SERVICES GIFTS $2 MILLION TO U OF I AG PROGRAMS

(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), mer 03 febbraio 2021

MOSCOW — Major agricultural research and education programs, scholarships and a new minority student organization will benefit from a $2 million gift from Northwest Farm Credit Services to the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

“The University of Idaho has been an excellent resource for farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” Doug Robison, the Idaho president of Northwest Farm Credit Services, said in a U of I press release. “In addition to providing cutting-edge research, the university provides direct support to Idaho’s producers through their Extension programs.”

“Northwest Farm Credit Services’ contribution to the University of Idaho will boost their research efforts and their ability to strengthen all of Idaho’s ag sectors,” Robison said. “We are excited to see the benefits of our gifts on the university’s projects and research.”

The long history of support from NFCS has helped the university and college solve problems and identify opportunities for agricultural producers through research and outreach, CALS Dean Michael Parrella said.

“The investment in student opportunities helps provide agriculture with the engaged and educated workforce the industry will need to meet future challenges and sustain its role as Idaho’s economic foundation,” Parrella said.

The gift included $925,000 to support the planned Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center Honoring Ron Richard that will serve as the new home for Vandal Brand Meats on campus.

Student scholarships funded by the gift totaled $25,000, and the college received $25,000 to establish a chapter of the national student organization Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences.

Other programs funded by the gift included: the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE), $500,000; Wayne Thiessen Potato Research Professorship Endowment, $350,000; and the Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health at the Parma Research and Extension Center, $175,000.

Fonte/Source: https://www.idahofb.org/News-Media/2021/02/northwest-farm-credit-services-gifts