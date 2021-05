(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 31 maggio 2021 According to the Northern Borders Health Affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics since they were launched to date, have provided their services to 23,237 beneficiaries through 8 clinics at several health facilities

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-05-31-004.aspx