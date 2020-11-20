NORTHERN BORDERS: 14,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), ven 20 novembre 2020

​​

«Taakkad» Centers in the Northern Borders, since their launch in the region to date, have served 14,053 beneficiaries.​

It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are devoted to those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App.  These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affects, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-19-004.aspx

