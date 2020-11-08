domenica, Novembre 8, 2020
Breaking News

FOREIGN MINISTER LINAS LINKEVIčIUS ATTENDED THE BALTIC COUNCIL IN TALLINN

AVERAGE PRICE OF OMAN CRUDE STANDS AT $47.2 IN SEPTEMBER

HOW TAPPING CONNECTIVITY IN OIL AND GAS CAN FUEL HIGHER PERFORMANCE

WHY EU-PAKISTAN RELATIONS ARE SO IMPORTANT FOR US

06/11/2020 PACE’S STANDING COMMITTEE TO DEBATE GENDER IN FOREIGN POLICY AND THREATS…

HMCTS ONLINE EVENT, 4 NOV 2020: AN UPDATE ON THE DIGITAL FAMILY…

FRANCESCO SCRIVE ALLA PICCOLA CASA DELLA MISERICORDIA DI GELA: FARO DI LUCE…

PRODUZIONE ARTIGIANALE DI GRAPPE E ACQUAVITI: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN 9A COMMISSIONE

L’UE TRA RINNOVATO SLANCIO POLITICO E TENTAZIONI DI CHIUSURE

SECRETARY OF STATE SHOWS SUPPORT FOR WELSH FIRM’S COVID-19 RESPONSE DURING VIRTUAL…

Agenparl

NORTHERN BORDERS: 13,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 08 novembre 2020

​According to the Northern Borders Health Affairs, «Taakkad» Centers, since their launch in the region to date, have served 13,244 beneficiaries.

It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App. The centers are available 24/7.  These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers, and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-08-004.aspx

Post collegati

NORTHERN BORDERS: 13,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

Redazione

TAMPONI – SETTIMANA 9-15 NOVEMBRE 2020

Redazione

FOREIGN MINISTER LINAS LINKEVIčIUS ATTENDED THE BALTIC COUNCIL IN TALLINN

Redazione

AVERAGE PRICE OF OMAN CRUDE STANDS AT $47.2 IN SEPTEMBER

Redazione

CALCIUM ACETATE CAPSULE [NCS HEALTHCARE OF KY, INC DBA VANGARD LABS]

Redazione

CLINACOX (DICLAZURIL) GRANULE [ELANCO US INC.]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More