NORTHERN BORDERS: 13,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

dom 08 novembre 2020

​According to the Northern Borders Health Affairs, «Taakkad» Centers, since their launch in the region to date, have served 13,244 beneficiaries.

It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App. The centers are available 24/7. These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers, and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

