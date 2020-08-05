mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

ATTUAZIONE MISURE CONTENIMENTO COVID-19: INFORMATIVA MINISTRO SPERANZA IN ASSEMBLEA

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

NEW COVID-19 PRIVATE SECTOR ENGAGEMENT & PARTNERSHIP FUND

NEW COVID-19 PRIVATE SECTOR ENGAGEMENT & PARTNERSHIP FUND

U.S. ECONOMIC AND HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE BOOST U.S. LEADERSHIP IN CONTINUED GLOBAL COVID-19…

U.S. ECONOMIC AND HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE BOOST U.S. LEADERSHIP IN CONTINUED GLOBAL COVID-19…

Agenparl

NORTH RIM OF GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK IMPLEMENTS WATER CONSERVATION MEASURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (USA), mer 05 agosto 2020

A waterfall gushes forth directly out of the cliffs, cascading over moss and fern.
Roaring Springs

NPS/Michael Quinn

News Release Date: July 22, 2020

Contact: Joelle Baird, 928-638-7609

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North Rim due to a water pump failure within the Transcanyon Pipeline system at Roaring Springs. Park staff and contractors are working on repairs to the system. The estimated timeline for repair and replacement is unknown and water conservation measures will remain in effect for the North Rim until further notice.

Water conservation measure in effect are:

  • Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing
  • Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth
  • No car or bus washing
  • No watering of lawns or plants

Visitor facilities on the North Rim will remain open with water limitations for some services. The North Rim campground remains closed.

Drinking water will remain available along the North Kaibab Trail, including: Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita day use area, Supai Tunnel, and the North Kaibab Trailhead. As always, hikers in the backcountry should carry a means of treating or purifying creek water if the status of these filling stations change.

Grand Canyon National Park public health updates are available at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm.

-NPS-

Fonte/Source: https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/north-rim-of-grand-canyon-national-park-implements-water-conservation-measures.htm

Post collegati

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO TWO FIRES

Redazione

THUMB FIRE GROWS TO 3,800 ACRES

Redazione

THUMB FIRE GROWS TO 6,200 ACRES

Redazione

JOINT NEWS RELEASE: RECLAMATION URGES PUBLIC TO EXERCISE CAUTION BELOW GLEN CANYON DAM DUE TO POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FLUCTUATIONS IN RIVER RELEASES

Redazione

NORTH RIM OF GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK IMPLEMENTS WATER CONSERVATION MEASURE

Redazione

THUMB FIRE SWITCHES TO MONITOR STATUS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More