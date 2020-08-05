NORTH RIM OF GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK IMPLEMENTS WATER CONSERVATION MEASURE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (USA), mer 05 agosto 2020

News Release Date: July 22, 2020

Contact: Joelle Baird, 928-638-7609

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North Rim due to a water pump failure within the Transcanyon Pipeline system at Roaring Springs. Park staff and contractors are working on repairs to the system. The estimated timeline for repair and replacement is unknown and water conservation measures will remain in effect for the North Rim until further notice.

Water conservation measure in effect are:

Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing

Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth

No car or bus washing

No watering of lawns or plants

Visitor facilities on the North Rim will remain open with water limitations for some services. The North Rim campground remains closed.

Drinking water will remain available along the North Kaibab Trail, including: Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita day use area, Supai Tunnel, and the North Kaibab Trailhead. As always, hikers in the backcountry should carry a means of treating or purifying creek water if the status of these filling stations change.

