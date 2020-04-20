NORTH CAROLINA REDOUBLES EFFORTS TO BECOME BIG SHIP READY

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 20 aprile 2020
The project is another key component of NCP’s more than $200m capital improvement plan aimed at modernising and enhancing the port’s efficiency
Related Stories
- ‘Hidden’ floating storage to absorb more tankers
- Shell study looks to other industries for safety clues
- Call for all EU ports to be open for crew changes
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1131992/North%20Carolina%20redoubles%20efforts%20to%20become%20big%20ship%20ready?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss